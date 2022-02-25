This is why the Coastguard helicopter was seen over Worthing

A Coastguard helicopter has been seen hovering over Worthing.

By Sam Morton
Friday, 25th February 2022, 2:28 pm
Updated Friday, 25th February 2022, 2:30 pm

A picture taken this morning (Friday, February 25) showed Her Majesty's Coastguard helicopter hovering above the coastal town.

A spokesperson for the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said: "This isn’t related to an incident, the helicopter crew is out training at the moment."

According to the Government website, the MCA is an executive agency of the Department for Transport (DfT).

It provides a 24-hour maritime and coastal search and rescue emergency coordination and response service for the United Kingdom.

See the video at the top of the page to watch a brief history of Her Majesty's Coastguard.

Her Majesty's Coastguard helicopter was pictured hovering above the coastal town of Worthing. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

