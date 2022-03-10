Tickets now on sale for the return of Eastbourne mayor’s charity ball

The event will take place on Saturday, April 23, at the newly-refurbished Winter Garden.

The black-tie event is hoping to raise funds for local charities including Amaze, which supports children and young adults with additional needs, Community Wise, a busy community centre in Old Town, and Holding Space, which helps families struggling with mental health.

There are a number of ways people can show their support from advertising in the programme to being the gold sponsor for the event.

Mayor of Eastbourne Councillor Pat Rodohan. Photo by Andy Butler SUS-220214-120906001

Residents and businesses can also donate prizes for the silent auction or raffle.

A spokesperson from Eastbourne Borough Council said, “Visitors will be greeted on arrival with a prosecco reception, sponsored by Lightning Fibre, with music from harpist Margaret Watson.

“MC for the evening will be Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Hewlett, a comedy ventriloquist with his puppet Arthur Lager, and magician Richard Griffin is set to amaze guests with his show.

“There will be a delicious three course meal, then people will be invited to dance the night away with the popular local band The Chandeliers.”

Mayor Pat Rodohan said, “My charity ball promises to be an excellent evening with top-class entertainment and it’s even more special because it hasn’t been held since 2017.

“I’ve chosen to support three small local charities who need additional funding so that they can continue to meet the increasing demand for their vital services within our community.

“As part of this, there are numerous sponsorship opportunities for businesses, so please get in touch if you can support us in any way.”

Tickets cost £65 per person.

Individuals, couples and groups are welcome to book, with complete tables seating 10 people.

For more details about sponsorship or to book tickets, please contact the mayor’s office on 01323 415020 or email [email protected]

Tickets are also available online through Eventbrite (booking fee applies) at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/mayor-of-eastbournes-charity-ball-2022-tickets-255394350377