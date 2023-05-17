There are many places in Sussex to go for a staycation but where is the best?

We asked ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence chatbot, to imagine it was a holidaymaker and select the top seven places for a staycation in Sussex. We also asked the AI technology to explain each reason in no less than 50 words.

ChatGPT wasn't a complete expert on holiday destinations in Sussex, though. The Chatbot made a few minor errors on the details of some of the places listed below.

The chatbot sourced its information from its own personal knowledge.

Top 7 places for a staycation in Sussex, according to ChatGPT:

1 . Brighton A vibrant seaside city known for its iconic pier, lively nightlife, and artistic atmosphere Photo: Accredited

2 . Chichester A historic cathedral city with charming architecture, picturesque streets, and the renowned Chichester Festival Theatre Photo: Accredited

3 . Arundel A mediaeval market town featuring a magnificent castle, beautiful gardens, and a riverside setting Photo: Accredited

4 . Rye A charming town with cobbled streets, half-timbered houses, and stunning views over Romney Marsh Photo: Accredited

