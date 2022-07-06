Travellers set up camp in Goring park

A group of travellers have set up camp at a public park in Goring.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 6th July 2022, 7:33 pm

Twenty-four caravans and motorhomes have pitched up at Goring Greensward in Marina Drive.

A resident said that the travellers 'caused havoc' in Sainsbury's this (Thursday, July 6) morning, blocking customers in with their trucks and were rude to staff when asked to move on.

A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “There are currently 24 caravans/motorhomes parked at this location.

"All have been served with a notice requiring them to vacate the land. Should they fail to do so, court proceedings will commence.

"We, together with Sussex Police, will continue to monitor the site.”

Photographer Eddie Mitchell was at the scene. You can view a selection of his pictures in the gallery below.

1. Travellers set up camp in Goring park

Twenty-four caravans and motorhomes have pitched up at Goring Greensward in Marina Drive. Picture by Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell 07771605974

Photo Sales

