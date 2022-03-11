Tree planting in Horsham Park marks Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Horsham District Council is planning a programme of civic and community celebrations over the coming months.

And the first is the Queen’s Green Canopy – a unique tree planting initiative led by the National Association of Civic Officers which invites people nationally to ‘Plant a tree for the Jubilee.’

The initial tree planting, the first of many across the district, saw Horsham District Council chairman David Skipp, cabinet member for leisure Roger Noel and cabinet member for Horsham Town Christian Mitchell plant a Common Lime tree in Horsham Park today (March 11).

Horsham council chairman David Skipp with Councillorr Roger Noel and Councillor Christian Mitchell planting one of the first Queen’s Green Canopy trees in Horsham Park

The Common Lime - Tilia x europaea - is a native species, which is rare in the wild.

It makes a stately tree when fully grown and can reach 30 metres in height and is good for wildlife.

The council has provided funds and resources to enable trees to be planted across the Horsham district by community groups, parish and neighbourhood councils and schools, led by its Parks and Countryside team.

Councillor Roger Noel said: “I am delighted that as a council we are able to support so many different communities in planting a tree for the Jubilee.

“In around 20 years’ time, when these trees will be semi-mature, we hope that their canopies will merge to create a beautiful vision for our district.

“Planting trees to mark The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will leave a lasting legacy.

“Trees are not only beautiful to look at, but they support wildlife, provide cleaner air, reduce pollution levels and mitigate the effects of climate change. “Let’s all get involved and support this brilliant project.”

Councillor Christian Mitchell added: “I am delighted along with so many individual and voluntary groups to play a part to enhance our environment by planting trees for the Platinum Jubilee.

“The planting of trees creates a legacy in honour of The Queen’s leadership of the Nation, which will benefit future generations.”

With plans to plant over 70 trees commemorating each year of the Queen’s reign during the planting season, the council’s parks and countryside team is already celebrated for its commitment to maintaining and replenishing its wealth of trees across council–owned land and many areas of the district.