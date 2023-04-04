Edit Account-Sign Out
Tributes paid to ‘well-known’ 100-year-old Eastbourne dance teacher

Tributes have been paid and a memorial event has been arranged for a ‘well-known’ 100-year-old Eastbourne dance teacher.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 4th Apr 2023, 12:38 BST
Updated 4th Apr 2023, 12:39 BST

Ballroom dancing teacher Philip Hague died at the age of 100 in February this year.

Former civil servant Mr Hague moved to Eastbourne in 1982 after retiring. Although he had no full-time work in the town he enjoyed teaching people the art of ballroom dancing while also handling the accounts for The Hungry Monk restaurant in Jevington for a few years after moving to the area.

Mr Hague’s wife Sylvia said: “As a person he was always cheerful, lively and helpful. His knowledge of history and his memories were amazing. After retirement his main hobbies were ballroom dancing and cryptic crosswords.”

Sylvia and Philip HagueSylvia and Philip Hague
The pair become qualified ballroom and Latin dance teachers after moving to Eastbourne.

Mrs Hague added: “This opened the chance to travel around the Mediterranean with holiday companies who required hosts and dance teachers for the enjoyment of the older guests. Several different venues were offered in the next ten years to spend every winter away from the British climate in comfortable hotel accommodation leading and teaching the dancing that we both loved. This might have been enjoyed for longer if covid had not intervened.”

Mrs Hague praised her late husband’s energy and ability to teach and mix with people who wanted to learn to dance for fun.

The former civil servant, who also joined the RAF at 18-years-old, was born in Kettering and Mrs Hague spoke about her husband’s love for football club Kettering Town.

Sylvia and Philip HagueSylvia and Philip Hague
She added: “Always a sportsman, he played tennis and table tennis for local teams wherever he lived. While in the sixth form he and several others took their first steps at a dancing class.”

The couple, who had two sons together named Ian and Malcolm, also lived in Maidstone, Solihull and Loughton in Essex together.

Mrs Hague’s has arranged a memorial tea dance for her husband that will be held at The Fishermen's Club on Thursday, May 20, at 2.30pm.

Mrs Hague, who said her husband was ‘well-known’ in the area, is hoping former students and friends will be able to attend the event.

