There are some new scare mazes for 2022, plus the return of some fan favourites. New for 2022 is ‘Electrick Cirus’, which involves A super-charged journey that will create sparks and cause jolts of excitement and terror. Expect clowns.

Another new zone is ‘Doom Town’. Doom Town is governed by evil and inhabited by the dead; walking corpses whose only need is to earn their place back in Hell. This harbours back to the video nasties of the 80s.

If you are a first-timer or a seasoned veteran, here are some tips to survive your visit:

Electrick Circus

Where is it?

Shocktober Fest 2022 is located in Tulleys Farm, Turners Hill Road, Turners Hill, Crawley, West Sussex, RH10 4PE

When is ShocktoberFest and what are the opening times?

Shocktober Fest starts on Friday, September 20 with a Press Night before the Shocktober Fest Nights start on Saturday, October 1. It ends on Saturday November 5 with a Finale Night and Fireworks Night and Display.

Coven of Thirteen

Weekends and Monday October 25 to Sunday October 30 the park opens at 5pm.

October 7, 12, 13, 14, 18, 19, 20, 21, 31 and November 4 the park opens at 6pm. The park closes at 11.30pmn every night.

How do I get there by car?

For easy access via M25 and M23 from London and the south coast. Follow the AA signs from junction 10 to the ‘Halloween Festival’.

The Horrowood Hayride

Where can I park?

On arrival, a team will guide you into the car park and find you a spot.

How much are tickets?

There is a range of ticket options for visitors which include:

The Creepy Cottage

Street pass: £12.00 to £16.00

Xscream Pass: £38.00 to £60.00

Xscream Pass- 6 fast track: £65.00 to £85.00

Xscream Pass- 11 fast track: £75.00 to £95.00

RIP fast track bundle: £105.00 to £145.00

Xscream season pass: £250

Each ticket has a £2.00 booking charge and see website for more details about packages: https://tulleyshalloween.digitickets.co.uk/event-tickets/41167?catID=41224&

How many scare mazes are there?

There are ten scare zones in total, and the mazes all have an individual theme. There are also fun fair rides, live music and street performers.

Are there any age restrictions?

It is recommended that children under the age of 15 shouldn’t attend. If they are, they have to be accompanied by a person over 18. Photographic ID has to be provided

Prepare for a night you won’t forget, as Tulleys Shocktober Fest returns in 2022 celebrating over 25 years of screams.

