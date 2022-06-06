The ticketed Big Summer SleepOut event will see people experience a night without a roof over their head to raise awareness and vital funds for Turning Tides

People are invited along to chat with the team to find out more about the charity's work and to show their support by spending the night under the stars at Worthing Football Club on Saturday, June 18.

Gates will open in Woodside Road at 12pm for the free Meet Turning Tides event, where the charity will showcase its work to people of all ages until 4pm, and the ticketed Big Summer SleepOut event at 6.30pm will see people experience a night without a roof over their head to raise awareness and vital funds.

Gemma Orpwood, communications manager, said: “The number of people homeless across England is predicted to jump by a third in the next two years. The impact of the pandemic, soaring food and energy bills and government measures coming to an end will force more people onto our streets.

"Turning Tides need your help to meet the rising demands placed on our services. These two unique events will be a real opportunity to meet the people who work, volunteer and receive support from the charity. "Find out the amazing work we carry out to ensure no one goes through the trauma of homelessness alone. Both events are guaranteed to be truly remarkable and thought-provoking.”

Discover the music, art and photography Turning Tides clients have produced, depicting their experiences and harnessing their strengths, creativity and tenacity.

Be one of the first to step on board Turning Tides’ double decker bus, an innovative service that is the first of its kind in West Sussex, designed to take support on the road to people experiencing homelessness in rural areas. The vintage passenger bus has been converted into a mobile hub complete with kitchen, washing machine, shower and toilet.

The Big Summer SleepOut will include a light evening meal, breakfast and unlimited hot drinks. Pre-registration is essential. Tickets cost £20.

To find out more about both events and to book your place at the Big Summer SleepOut, visit www.turning-tides.org.uk or phone 01903 680740.