Uckfield farmland proposed as site for 400 new homes

The proposals, submitted by Castlefort Homes, outline the erection of 400 new houses at Horstedpond Farm on the southern edge of the East Sussex town.

The plans also include the creation of new roundabout access from Lewes Road and the provision of more than 39 acres of open green space.

Of the 400 Dwellings planned for the 67 acres of land, 140 are set to be affordable homes, with the housing developer keen to address the need for new cost-effective homes in the area.

The need for affordable housing was requested by locals at an online public exhibition, held by Castleford Homes, from June 15 to August 31.

The developer said it also received numerous responses about the need for new first-time buyer homes and the requirement of solar panels to reduce CO2 emissions.

Castlefort Homes said the main aim of its application is to retain and protect areas of ecological value on the site – including hedgerows, trees and woodland by making sure the development respects the natural features, enhances connectivity and access for residents to the countryside.

The company hopes to link together the site with existing open spaces, from Ridgewood Recreation Ground and the Millennium Green to Horsted Pond Green, with a series of new walking routes.

The developer also said it is keen to promote walking and cycling across the site through a network of footpaths and cycle routes, to ensure that the site is well-connected and sustainable.

Residents of Uckfield are being asked by Castlefort Homes to fill out an online questionnaire about what provisions they believe would be best for the area.

Daniel O’Brien, a spokesperson for Castlefort Homes, said: “After the initial feedback from the online public exhibition, which gave us a great insight from the residents of Uckfield we are keen to hear back from the community once again.

“As part of the development, Castlefort Homes wants to give back to the community and we want to hear from you about what provisions you believe would be best for Uckfield.”