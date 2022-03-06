Uckfield firefighters raise more than £1,000 for charity

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service cadets and volunteers, along with Uckfield fire crews and senior officers, came together on Saturday, March 5, to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity.

READ THIS: The most oversubscribed secondary schools in East Sussex revealed as places for September 2022 are announced

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Fire Fighters Charity is a support service for the fire service community in the UK.

Firefighters at the Uckfield charity car wash SUS-220603-171257001

During the event more than 50 cars were washed for a voluntary donation – raising £1,094.

READ THIS: Take a look inside the former sanatorium you can now call home