Uckfield firefighters raise more than £1,000 for charity

Firefighters in Uckfield have raised more than £1,000 for charity thanks to a car wash.

By Jacob Panons
Sunday, 6th March 2022, 5:16 pm

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service cadets and volunteers, along with Uckfield fire crews and senior officers, came together on Saturday, March 5, to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity.

READ THIS: The most oversubscribed secondary schools in East Sussex revealed as places for September 2022 are announced

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The Fire Fighters Charity is a support service for the fire service community in the UK.

Firefighters at the Uckfield charity car wash SUS-220603-171257001

READ THIS: ‘You are welcome here’, Archbishop of Canterbury speaks at Lewes’ Ukraine vigil

During the event more than 50 cars were washed for a voluntary donation – raising £1,094.

READ THIS: Take a look inside the former sanatorium you can now call home

Charity fundraiser Dick Broady said, “This was a fantastic event and raised much-needed funds for a charity that does so much to support the UK firefighters and their families.”

UckfieldEast SussexLewesUkraine