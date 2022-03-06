Uckfield firefighters raise more than £1,000 for charity

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service cadets and volunteers, along with Uckfield fire crews and senior officers, came together on Saturday, March 5, to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity.
The Fire Fighters Charity is a support service for the fire service community in the UK.
During the event more than 50 cars were washed for a voluntary donation – raising £1,094.
Charity fundraiser Dick Broady said, “This was a fantastic event and raised much-needed funds for a charity that does so much to support the UK firefighters and their families.”