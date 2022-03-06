‘You are welcome here’, Archbishop of Canterbury speaks at Lewes’ Ukraine vigil

The Archbishop of Canterbury has spoken about teaching peace at a Ukraine vigil in Lewes.

The Archbishop also attended a reception at Cliffe Hall where he met local independent business owners and leaders from Lewes.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby at Lewes' Ukraine Vigil. (Dino Bishop) SUS-220603-133608001

At the vigil he said, “Turning out and saying what you are saying on this freezing cold night is a real sign of standing with people.

“If we are seriously going to be on the side of Ukraine, we need to say to the refugees escaping from Ukraine, ‘You are welcome here.’”

The Archbishop also spoke about ‘teaching peace’.

He said, “People may have views in Russia about Ukraine and what the history is. Fine, people are entitled to strange views on history. They are not entitled to invade.

“It is an act of profound evil to start a war accepting the final stages of desperation and not a war of choice.

“What is being done is wicked beyond description. I cannot remember anything on this scale in my lifetime that was so wicked. We need to teach peace.

“We need to stand up on the case of humanitarian assistance.”

The Archbishop also spoke against ‘widening’ the war.

He said, “Peace can be a frightening weapon for tyrants and dictators. It enables us to talk to them, talk to their people, and show them something better. It requires heroism and patience.