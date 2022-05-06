A group of volunteers from Crawley have organised the delivery of a Post Office van containing 3.2 tonnes of aid to Ukraine.

Aivaras Nesvardu and Oleg Prockiv drove the van more than 4000 miles to deliver the goods - with the pair leaving Crawley on Thursday (April 7) and arriving into Ukraine on Saturday (April 9).

Vlad Babych organised the trip, the hire of the van and the collection of the aid through Facebook.

Oleg Babyach, Vlad's father, was responsible for helping deliver the aid when the van arrived into Ukraine.

Vlad Babych said: "When Aivaras called me at the start of April and said, Vlad I just came from Ukraine, saw all devastation in my own eyes and want to deliver help to people into their hands as far as possible, I knew that I have to do everything that I can to help with organising and finding all resources needed for this mission.

"All the goods and packages were delivered and distributed directly to people in areas of Ukraine where very little support can physically get."

The group managed to deliver tactical equipment - such as radio walkie talkies, tactical boots and night vision devices - to Ukrainian Ground Forces in the Sumy Region - the north-east of the country.

The van had broken down shortly after crossing the border into Ukraine, but they were able to get all of the aid into another van and complete the trip.

Goods - such as food, hygiene products and clothes - were distributed to residents of the cities of Trostianets, Ohtyrka and Sumy.

Aivaras and Oleg returned to Crawley on Tuesday (April 12).

Vlad said: "It went as good as it could be and went 99% to plan. I am truly proud to have such amazing friends and father and thank you to everyone who supported and contributed to this mission."