People will be able to show their support and solidarity from midday at Montague Place.

A group of local residents from Worthing, including Lee Billingham, have set up the protest in the hope people will come together and take the time to reflect on what is happening around the world.

The protest will be held in solidarity with the people of Ukraine on Sunday, 6 March, in Montague Place. Photo by Prakash MATHEMA / AFP) (Photo by PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP via Getty Images

Lee, 51, said; “Like many people, I am horrified to see what is unfolding inside Ukraine.

“I think the importance of this protest is two things really. First of all, it is important to show solidarity with what people in Ukraine are going through in the midst of this completely unnecessary aggression.

“I think that we also want to make sure that, as well as people supporting Ukraine, it is a moment for all of us to think about how wars like this might have come about.

“There’s an old cliché which says ‘the first casualty of a war is the truth’ and I think that’s true more now than ever in a way because of social media on the one hand, but also because we know there are lots of different versions of what is going on.

Montague Place. Worthing. Pic Steve Robards

“So for us, as well as showing that solidarity with Ukraine, we also want to try and help people to think about war in general and what we are doing as a society and as a world that might be creating those situations.

“You can look at it as Russia and Ukraine but I think it is important that we also try and understand what is going on in Syria or Yemen and other places where war has broken out.”

Lee said he and the other organisers were opposed to all conflicts and hope there can be peacefully negotiated solutions to all of these conflicts.

This protest is one of many happening across the country over the weekend as part of the Stop the War Coalition. The full list can be foundfound online by clicking here.