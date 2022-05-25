Anna Hardy’s family took 41-year old Maryana Kolino and her two children into their East Sussex home four weeks ago.

Before their arrival, Anna had arranged for Hurst College to sponsor Maryana’s children, aged five and 17 respectively, whilst they lived in her family house.

Anna said: “The original plan was for them to get the bus to school everyday, but the safeguarding team were not happy with a five-year-old travelling on the bus without an extra adult.

So for us it was a bit of a deal breaker, because I work and they were relying on the local bus service.

We felt Maryana would need a car, in order to be independent. She thought £1000 would be enough because it would be in Ukraine, then she realised the UK is significantly more expensive.”

Maryana’s also has a 22-year son, who is training to be a doctor, working in frontline hospitals with his father in their home country.

After Anna’s friends suggested she set up an online GoFundMe page to raise money for Maryana, she raised nearly £2,000 within 48 hours of its creation.

Anna was put in contact with Maryana’s family through the West Sussex Ukraine effort - a group of three volunteers who have processed more than 190 UK visas for Ukrainian refugees and matched them with appropriate host families.

The group has also been fundraising to help Ukrainians come to the UK and especially to Sussex, supporting both hosts and guests in any way they can.

Anna said of the group: “I’ve met a lot of people from all walks of life, who are prepared to help take in refugees and help them out. People who can’t take refugees into their home have said they are happy to drive people around in order to support them in some way.

“The Sussex response to this crisis has been exceptional.”

To find out more about the West Sussex Ukraine effort and donate to their cause click here