Ukraine: Eastbourne donation group appeals for more space

A group which has been sending donations to Ukraine is appealing for more space.

‘Aid For The Ukraine’ (AFTU), which aims to send donations every few days, has been collecting food and items in Eastbourne for three weeks.

Volunteer Terry Dailey said, “These donations are delivered into the Ukraine for those who are stuck at home or displaced within the Ukraine, and hence those who are in the greatest need.

Mariia Savvinova (second from right) is collecting donations for Ukraine and loading them on to a lorry at JWD Removals, being helped by Mary Morley, Maria Huk and Tina Hall (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220330-132441008

“This sets it apart from most collections, which are delivered into Poland and the other generous European countries who are hosting refugees, etc.”

AFTU has been using a collection point at JWD Removals in Maple Road.

The group said it uses a 40-foot trailer provided by JWD as the collection and sorting point.

Mr Dailey said, “The operation is becoming too big to manage as it is currently on the grass verge outside of JWD and the area is also congested – making it difficult for donors to park and drop their donations off.

Mariia Savvinova is collecting donations for Ukraine and loading them on to a lorry at JWD Removals (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220330-132405008

“AFTU urgently needs some warehouse space in Eastbourne where donors can drop aid/donations off, they can be stored securely and then sorted, packed up and loaded into lorries.

“Alternatively, Tesco on Lottbridge Drove has agreed to allow AFTU to use its car park as a collection point, but the JWD trailer cannot be moved there for technical reasons.”

The group is appealing for 25–50 square metres of warehouse or indoor space in Eastbourne.

If it is unable to find the space, the group is also asking if they can borrow a 40-foot trailer for a ‘few months’ – which will be parked in Tesco’s car park to use as a hub for collecting donations.

Mariia Savvinova is collecting donations for Ukraine and loading them on to a lorry at JWD Removals (Photo by Jon Rigby) SUS-220330-132517008

Mr Dailey said the group is being driven by Mariia Savvinova, {https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/people/eastbourne-woman-appeals-for-donations-to-send-back-home-to-ukraine-3592769 who spoke to the Herald at the start of the month}.

Mrs Savvinova, of Hill Road, said, “At the moment [donating to] the nation is more important because more people are leaving their homes because in the last month the shops have not been open and pharmacies are not open and there are a lot of people who are hurt and were injured during the war.

“People had some food when it started but with time when they have eaten their food they are left with nothing and a lot of people were hiding in basements, so they couldn’t go to the shops to buy anything.

“We have this possibility everyday, we can go to the shop and buy whatever we want, but if you try and sit without going to the shops for three weeks, what will happen then?

“People are just hungry. It is horrifying when you cannot feed your child.

“In some cities they are even afraid to go to the shop if it is open because they may be shot. It is more important to help now than at the beginning.”

Mrs Savvinova said it is important the group finds space as they sometimes have to sort items outside in the rain.

The group has a team of volunteers who work Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 10am–1pm.