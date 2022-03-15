On our Facebook pages, we asked if people would be willing to take part in the scheme.

Many people said they were keen to help people coming from Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danni Marie Foster said even though she didn’t have the room, she’d still be willing to house someone.

The people of Littlehampton and Worthing answered if they would open their homes for Ukrainian refguees (File picture).

She said: “Yes! I don’t have the room but I would buy a air bed in the living room. I would make room just so they are warm, have food and water. They would just appreciate having a roof over their head.”

But, others said even though they would like to help, they just are not able to due to space in their homes.

Corrina Robin Feast, among other people, felt for the people fleeing the conflict, but did not have enough space of offer anybody a home.

Corrina said her three bed home is already full with six people, but said she really wished she could help.

Anchorette Parvin-blackstone also doesn’t have enough room to house anyone, she said: “Unfortunately I don’t have a spare room, other wise I would, or a Russian who has left too.”

Sharelle White and Jazymn Stevens both said they would help but due to having five people in a two bed flat, and four in a one bed flat, they would struggle to fit anyone else in.

There are others who have said they would also love to help but would struggle with the financial side if they were to house anyone.

Jim Halligan said: “My wife and I would but would need the financial side of things looked after as not in a position to support them.”

Nicki Wells is another person willing to help but unable to afford the financial costs. She said: “I would welcome anyone I could if I had the space and could afford it. I very much doubt the MPs with all the extra property’s won’t be offering refuge.”

However, some people on Facebook disagreed and said they wouldn’t open up their homes for Ukrainian refugees.

Jaaz Schneider said she wouldn’t feel comfortable with someone in her house that she did not know, due to having children.

She said: “Personally no, only because I have children.. I couldn’t let a stranger into my home regardless of if they were a refugee or not. I wouldn’t put my kids in any potential danger. I think my choice is okay.”

Tanya Kirkaldie also said that she wouldn’t house someone due to her kids still living at home. She said: “Personally no I wouldn’t, I don’t have space and it’s not fair on mine that still live at home.”

David Bolan said: “No. Simple as that really. One, I do not have room and secondly after 13 years of being on the bidding scheme for a social housing property, why should I help somebody jump the queue.”

You can register your interest in housing Ukrainian refugees on the government website.