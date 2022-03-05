Ukraine: Lewes artist donates painting for raffle

An artist from Lewes has donated a painting to help raise money for Ukrainian families.

By Jacob Panons
Saturday, 5th March 2022, 3:23 pm

Artist Tom Benjamin said there will be a raffle for the artwork, called ‘Spring at Hope Gap 2020’, on Sunday, March 13.

Mr Benjamin said, “All the money goes to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine appeal. The government is matching funding donations.”

Spring at Hope Gap 2020 by Tom Benjamin SUS-220503-150827001

The artist said people can enter the raffle by donating £10 to his JustGiving page.

Mr Benjamin added, “The painting is an original oil painting normally selling at £520.

“It is oil on board and is eight x 12 inches.

“Once your donation has gone through, when you see this, ‘I’m happy to be contacted by,’ please tick the box next to my name.

“JustGiving can then share your contact details with me and I can enter you in the draw.”

