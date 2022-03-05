Ukraine: Lewes artist donates painting for raffle

Artist Tom Benjamin said there will be a raffle for the artwork, called ‘Spring at Hope Gap 2020’, on Sunday, March 13.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Benjamin said, “All the money goes to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine appeal. The government is matching funding donations.”

Spring at Hope Gap 2020 by Tom Benjamin SUS-220503-150827001

The artist said people can enter the raffle by donating £10 to his JustGiving page.

READ THIS: The most oversubscribed secondary schools in East Sussex revealed as places for September 2022 are announced

Mr Benjamin added, “The painting is an original oil painting normally selling at £520.

“It is oil on board and is eight x 12 inches.

READ THIS: East Sussex men lose one tonne with football weight loss programme

“Once your donation has gone through, when you see this, ‘I’m happy to be contacted by,’ please tick the box next to my name.