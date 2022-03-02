Ukraine: Polish-born Eastbourne school pupil sends trucks of donations to refugees

Bede’s lower sixth pupil Giogio Marzano has arranged for trucks of donations to go to Przemyśl in Poland, which is near the Ukrainian border.

Giogio said, “I am from Poland. I simply feel that I must help as Ukrainians are my neighbours and if I was travelling from Ukraine, I would hope for all the support I could get.

“It is the 21st century, and the world must come together to support in any way we can. Any donations would mean so much.”

Giogio Marzano from Bede's lower sixth. SUS-220203-103831001

More than half a million Ukrainians have so far been displaced from their homes by the outbreak of war over the last few days and many are fleeing to neighbouring countries such as Poland. Their displacement means they will need support and basic items as they arrive.

Giogio has worked with her school to collect donations for refugees including warm clothing, blankets, basic healthcare items, childcare items including nappies and wipes, towels, pillows and hygiene items.

The first truck leaves for Poland tomorrow (Thursday, March 3) and the second truck leaves next week (Thursday, March 10).

Bags and bags of donations have already been received and the school has also created a donation page in order to raise funds for the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR)– the page has already raised £5,800.

Donations are building up from Bede's. SUS-220203-103820001