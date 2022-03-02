Ukraine: Wealden council looks to cancel contract with Russian energy company

Amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Wealden District Council (WDC) has said it is hoping to cancel its contract with a Russian energy company – which currently serves sheltered homes.

The council said it is one of a number of local authorities that receives services through contracts with Gazprom.

WDC’s chief executive Trevor Scott said, “WDC’s legal and procurement teams are currently looking into the issue and we are seeking advice and support from the Local Government Association.

“It is public record that WDC has three contracts with Gazprom running until 2024 relating to retirement living complexes across the Wealden district.

“At the time of procurement, Gazprom put forward the best case to supply services in accordance with the legal obligation on local authorities to obtain best value.”

Leader of the council Bob Standley added, “The council utterly condemns the Russian invasion of the independent sovereign country of Ukraine and gives our support to Ukrainian citizens.

“We are seeking advice from the Local Government Association and government on how we can cancel the contract with Gazprom and seek alternative gas supplies to our sheltered homes.