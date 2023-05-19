Edit Account-Sign Out
NationalWorldTV
Update given on Eastbourne’s new hospital

An update has been given on Eastbourne’s new hospital.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 19th May 2023, 11:24 BST
Updated 19th May 2023, 11:26 BST
Eastbourne District General Hospital (Photo by Jon Rigby)
Eastbourne District General Hospital (Photo by Jon Rigby)

It was confirmed in 2020 that a new hospital would be built in the town.

Questions had been raised around Eastbourne’s new hospital following an article from the BBC titled ‘Building work pending for many of 40 promised hospitals’, which was written by Catherine Burns and Vicki Loader.

Eastbourne MP Caroline Ansell said: “It is important to note the NHS has three definitions of what a new hospital is. Any one of the proposals put forward would qualify. The process has seen joint working between our local hospital team and the New Hospital Programme national team.

Most Popular

"Planning and funding have already been agreed for the new elective hub for day surgery that will accelerate us through the covid backlog. We can expect spades in the ground this year. This is an important part of the DGH redevelopment too."

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said: “Under the national programme, a new hospital is defined as: A whole new hospital site on a new site or current NHS land (either a single service or consolidation of services on a new site); a major new clinical building on an existing site or a new wing of an existing hospital (provided it contains a whole clinical service, such as maternity or children’s services); [or] a major refurbishment and alternation of all but the building frame or main structure delivering a significant extension to useful life which includes major or visible changes to the external structure.”

The DHSC said the Eastbourne District General, Conquest and Bexhill Community Hospitals scheme has received £18 million to date to support development of their plans for their new hospital.

It added: “We remain committed to delivering all 40 new hospitals by 2030 as part of the biggest hospital building programme in a generation backed by £3.7 billion for the first four years.”

The MP said Eastbourne's plans are, and have always been, in cohort 4 of the programme, which means the town has never been due to apply for planning permission or starting construction.

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust added: "We continue to work with the New Hospital Programme on plans for our Eastbourne, Conquest and Bexhill sites.”

