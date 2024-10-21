'Utter madness': Public outcry over plans to increase parking charges in Horsham
Horsham District Council approved the increases – to come into force from April 1 – at a meeting last week.
Sunday and Bank Holiday all-day parking charges will rise from £1.70 to £6.70 and there will be a nine per cent increase in charges from Monday to Saturday.
But members of the public are now accusing the council of deterring people from coming into Horsham to shop or to work. Many have taken to Sussex World’s Facebook page to voice their concerns.
Geoff Oborne said: “This is utter madness. Nothing justifies this sort of increase. Our high street is suffering and any increase in parking will make this worse.”
Nick Costin described the decision as “a massive mistake,” adding: “Are they for real? Do they not want people to come into the town?”
Nadine Morley added: “Clearly they don't want anyone to use the shops!” And Brendon Heneghan queried: “Did the council get the idea from Rachel Reeves. This is bad for Horsham.”
Helen Chow said: “We will gradually see shops closing.” And Claire Sullivan added: “Clearly they want the high streets to disappear.”
Emma Mucklestone Harris said: “This is madness!!!!” She went on: “Sadly this will cause a lot of parking in the streets that are available to park on as people who work can’t afford these prices.”
It currently costs £1.70 to park all day on Sunday in Horsham town centre’s 12 car parks. But from April 1, it will cost:
Piries Place – £6.70 all day, £3.50 up to two hours
The Forum – £4.30 all day, £2.20 up to two hours
Swan Walk – £5.50 all day, £2.80 up to two hours
The other nine will charge £3.90 all day.
As for the Monday to Saturday increases, they will add between 10p and 30p on a stay of up to two hours.
