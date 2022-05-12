Pictures: Hailsham play area suffers from bout of vandalism
Town council officials in Hailsham have issued an appeal for information after vandals spread pink paint over children's play equipment and on the safety surface located next to the Western Rd Recreation Ground.
By The Newsroom
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 9:47 am
Updated Thursday, 12th May 2022, 11:14 am
The incident has been reported to Sussex Police and the town council is urging anyone with information about who is responsible for causing this act of vandalism to contact the police immediately by calling 101.
Here are the photos of the damage....
The damage to the play area took place late on Tuesday (May 10) and was discovered by residents and reported to the Town Council the following day.
The vandalism has resulted in significant damage to the play equipment and safety surface at the playground.
The necessary removal of the paint has been arranged with a contractor and will be carried out in the next few days.
Town Clerk John Harrison said: "A lot of money and time goes into maintaining the town's play areas and providing these much-needed facilities for children in the local community. "If anyone has any information regarding the incident or witnessed any behaviour at the site that looked suspicious, please report it to Sussex Police as early as possible."