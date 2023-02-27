Veteran cars ride again in Sussex as summer run becomes an annual occasion

Royal Automobile Club has confirmed the re-staging of its curtain-raiser to the annual RM Sotheby’s London to Brighton Veteran Car Run.

Following the huge success of the first ever Summer Veteran Car Run last year, the Royal Automobile Club confirms this joyous event for pre-1905 cars will make a welcome return in July 2023.

Established to provide owners of pioneering vehicles with a leisurely opportunity to enjoy their cars, this year’s follow-up event is confirmed for Thursday, July 20. It is a rare chance for spectators to see genuine dawn of motoring in action on the road, as their owners prepare to take part in November’s RM Sotheby’s London-to-Brighton Veteran Car Run – now in its record 127th year.

Sticking to last year’s winning format, the one-day 45 mile Summer Run will be based at the Club’s country Woodcote Park clubhouse near Epsom, Surrey. The intrepid veterans will then enjoy a unique day’s motoring excursion – as well as a convivial lunch-stop to catch up on tales of the morning – in the splendid countryside. After returning to the seclusion of Woodcote Park, afternoon tea will be served, followed by an informal concours and jolly prize giving in the glorious grounds.

Dinner will follow for those wishing to settle in for the afternoon, and soak up the evening sunshine and fine hospitality.

Chairman of the Royal Automobile Club, Ben Cussons said: “Last year’s Summer Run proved a wonderful warm-up for the RM Sotheby’s London-to-Brighton Veteran Car Run, and we are excited to be offering a similarly special event this July

“As tradition famously dictates, the annual homage to the original Emancipation Run must always take place on the first Sunday in November… when the brave participants often experience very challenging weather.

“The special appeal and significance of the London-to-Brighton Run regularly attracts more than 400 entries from all over the world. However, the Summer Run is open to just 25 legendary petrol, steam or even electric pioneers, all dating back to the dawn of motoring.”