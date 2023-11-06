A chance to see how video games are brought to life is currently on offer at Horsham Museum.

It’s all part of a new gallery at the museum which highlights the district’s contribution to literature, television and culture.

The newly opened ‘Horsham Now’ gallery explores changes to the district since the middle of the 20th century.

Horsham is home to the UK’s largest video game studio – Creative Assembly – who have loaned objects to the museum for inclusion in the gallery, featuring their early games, character artworks and motion capture equipment.

Councillor Jon Olson in the new gallery in Horsham Museum. Photo contributed

The items unveil the complex processes which go into bringing a video game to life, from early research to ensure the authenticity of each world, to the seamless animation of the final product on screen.

As well as exploring the work of the creatives who have lived in the district, the gallery also looks at Horsham town centre’s redevelopment and the council’s rewilding project and how it is creating wildlife networks across the area.

Jon Olson, Horsham District Council cabinet member for culture, said: "The new Horsham Now gallery highlights the achievements of our community from the recent past through to the 21st century and is well worth a visit.

"Discover some of the notable people and local professions who have called Horsham their home, from writers and artists to computer software coders.

"We are extremely grateful to Horsham-based games studio Creative Assembly for lending us artefacts which help visitors go behind the scenes of the gaming industry.

“The artefacts they’ve shared are truly unique and engaging for young and old visitors."