Video - water shoots into the air from St Leonards burst main

Southern Water said it first received reports about the incident in Norman Road just after 9pm.

It took almost two hours for the problem to be fixed after engineers arrived at the scene.

Amy Eastwood took a video of the water spraying everywhere in the street and sent it to our Hastings Observer Facebook page.

The burst water main in Norman Road, St Leonards. Picture and video by Amy Eastwood SUS-220704-132606001

A spokesperson for Southern Water said: “We received reports of a burst main at around 9.05pm on April 5 in Norman Road.

“Crews were onsite quickly and started the repair around 12am, once pressure in the main had been suitably reduced by teams located remotely at the pumping station which feeds this main. The repair was completed by 1.40am.

“We are sorry for the inconvenience caused by the burst main and recognise that it may have caused disruption to businesses and customers in the area.

“We are liaising directly with customers to assist them with any concerns they may have and to ensure any impact is minimised.

“While we cannot comment on any case specifically, we would like to remind all businesses and customers that we offer support if there has been damage caused by the burst or loss of business as a direct result of our works in the highway.

“Southern Water inspectors were onsite within 40 minutes of the burst being reported, and preventing water waste and minimising impact on customers and the environment was our priority, with the repair then completed as quickly as possible.”

