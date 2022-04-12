Warburtons launches foundation to help Bognor Regis families

The company has launched The Warburtons Foundation, which will focus on product donation, education and financial giving.

Bognor Regis has been identified as a key city to benefit from a commitment to donate one million products by the end of the year, which will go directly into the hands of those families most in need through community hubs including schools and food banks.

Bognor Regis and the surrounding area will receive 7,000 products that will be donated in partnership with local organisations.

Warburtons Foundation will help Bognor Regis families

This sits alongside a trial with the charity Magic Breakfast in which Warburtons will be supplying fresh bread to children in 30 schools.

Building on its legacy of community activity, the Warburtons Foundation is also committed to funding charities and community groups across the UK through its financial giving programme.

Groups in Bognor Regis are invited to apply for grants from £400 up to £20,000.

To help tackle the gap in food education, The Warburtons Foundation has developed a national programme named ‘Bake the Most of Life’, in partnership with education specialists.

Free online resources are being made available to support both primary and secondary school learning in line with the curriculum.

The specially crafted lesson plans and interactive content, designed to engage kids on healthy eating and food provenance, will be available for all schools to access, with a target of reaching 1.5 million children in the next three years.

Jonathan Warburton, chairman of Warburtons, said: “For as long as I can remember, our family has been committed to supporting local communities, and have been supporting organisations and schools in Bognor Regis and the surrounding area since the bakery opened.

“Today we are launching The Warburtons Foundation to reaffirm this support, with an ambitious one million product donations for distribution this year. Our local bakery is supporting this national goal, aiming to distribute 7,000 freshly baked products this year.

“In such uncertain times we’ll continue to listen and act so that we can support families as best we can, from product donations to education and new community grants.”