WATCH: Sussex train strikes - here are pictures from the closed stations and picket lines in Crawley

Here are pictures from Crawley of the train strikes in Sussex today (Thursday, January 5).

By Ellis Peters
44 minutes ago

On the Southern Rail website it said today there will be industrial action by ASLEF members and no trains will run.

This includes no trains running from Crawley station and Three Bridges station.

Here are some pictures from the closed stations and picket lines:

ASLEF PICKET THREE BRIDGES STATION

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

CRAWLEY STATION CLOSED DUE TO ASLEF STRIKE

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

CRAWLEY STATION CLOSED DUE TO ASLEF STRIKE

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

CRAWLEY STATION CLOSED DUE TO ASLEF STRIKE

Photo: EDDIE MITCHELL

