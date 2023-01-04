Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex train strikes: What services are running on Thursday, January 5

Here are the train services running in Sussex today (Thursday, January 5).

By Jacob Panons
4th Jan 2023, 7:35am
Updated 5th Jan 2023, 7:18am

On the Southern Rail website it says today there will be industrial action by ASLEF members and no trains will run.

Thameslink also said that no trains will be running all day.

Tomorrow (Friday, January 6), due to industrial action by RMT members, the national advice is to only travel if absolutely necessary and to expect severe disruptions.

Sussex travel news
A Southern spokesperson said: “The railway will operate limited opening hours with services starting later than normal and finishing in the late afternoon. Some stations will not be served on strike days. Please check your first and last trains carefully, as there will be no alternative travel outside of these services.”

