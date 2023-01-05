New potholes appear after resident’s complaint: West Sussex County Council provide an update

Richard Nixon, 56 of Langley Drive has noticed that more potholes have appeared after the repairs.
Mr Nixon said: “I am pleased that highways staff have done the temporary repairs. However, there are two new potholes have appeared and material has been left on the road surface”
See more: Crawley resident complains about pothole in road: West Sussex County Council provides an update, PICTURES: Crawley man reflects on ‘Fantastic’ year of charity from the town, Crawley’s economy receives ‘Seven Towns Fund projects’ boost worth £12.6 Million from Government
A WSCC spokesperson said: “A Highway Steward will check the repairs today (January 3) and also see if other repairs are now needed nearby.”