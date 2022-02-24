Water returns to Bexhill and Battle homes six days after Storm Eunice chaos

Residents were forced to queue for bottled water as thousands of people were without power and water for days after howling gales hit on Friday (February 18).

South East Water apologised to customers and said the lack of water in Bexhill and Battle and their surrounding villages was caused by a lack of electricity to water pumps. It set up two bottled water stations in Battle, and one in Bexhill.

Pictures showed people queuing for bottled water outside Bexhill Sea Angling Club in De La Warr Parade. Bexhill resident Al Manoukian said the queue on Monday night (February 21) “was about a mile long”. He added: “Well, when you’ve got eight pets at home and you’ve got a pretty big family, it’s been pretty horrendous. But you know you have to take these things on the chin. You have to adapt. And of course when all the local suppliers are out of water, it’s a bit of a crisis situation...I missed out last night because the queue was about a mile long. But I’m here now, first in line.”

South East Water handing out bottles of water to residents outside Bexhill Sea Angling Club after Storm Eunice caused a lack of power to water pumping stations. SUS-220222-122938001

Areas affected included Bexhill, Hooe, Ninfield, Netherfield, Battle, Whatlington and Staplecross. Water returned to all parts of Rother today (February 24). Many properties in Bexhill and Battle were still without power six days after the storm hit. Bexhill College and several schools were forced to close.

Vulnerable people were moved to utility company-funded hotel accommodation. Several UK Power Network customer service vehicles provided hot food, drinks, charging facilities and Wi-Fi to residents without power.

Huw Merriman, MP for Bexhill and Battle, raised their plight with Boris Johnson during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (February 23), calling for water companies to be required to “have back up generators so the water doesn’t stop running when the power goes down”. He also called for Local Resilience Forums to be “fit for purpose and communicate with the community they serve”. In response, the PM said: “I know how tough it is for people who have been short of power for days on end...we’re working as fast as we can with local authorities, with the electricity companies, to make sure that they get their power back, but also ensuring that we build in more resilience for the future.”

Mr Merriman told residents via Twitter: “If you have been impacted by Storm Eunice, you are eligible for £50 after 24 hours without electricity, an additional £70 if you reach 48 hours, and an additional £70 thereafter for every 12 hours without power.”

Residents can fill in a claim by clicking HERE