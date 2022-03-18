If you know of anyone who would be comforted to hear this sung in Ukrainian, please assure them that they would be most welcome at the service, whether or not they share our faith.

In the 1,000+ year history of Church, we are fairly certain that this is the first time the choir has sung in the Ukrainian language.

The anthem, with words by Konysky and music by Lysenko, was written in 1885, and is used widely, not only in various Ukrainian Churches, but even for things like closing the meetings of their equivalent of County Councils (Oblast councils.)

This Sunday, the Choir of St. Nicholas, Worth, will be singing "Prayer for Ukraine" (Молитва за Україну) as their communion anthem at the 10am service. Picture courtesy of Mark Harrison