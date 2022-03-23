Wealden MP celebrates English Tourism Week

Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani is encouraging residents to visit local heritage sites to celebrate English Tourism Week.

English Tourism Week, which is running until Sunday, March 27, is an annual celebration of the tourism industry, highlighting its contribution to local communities and economies while encouraging more people to take domestic trips.

Pre-pandemic, tourism supported 2.6 million jobs across England and contributed £146 billion to the economy, according to Ms Ghani.

MP Nus Ghani SUS-190201-103526001

The MP said, “Wealden heritage sites are vital to our local economy and the cultural fabric of the area, creating a myriad of local jobs and attracting visitors from all over the country.

“We are extremely lucky to have so many great heritage sites in Wealden, including the fantastic Michelham Priory near Hailsham, Nutley Windmill near Uckfield and the Spa Valley Railway in Eridge.

“I appreciate the huge impact that the pandemic has had on the tourism industry and heritage sites in Wealden, and I would like to encourage Wealden residents to support our local sites and revisit them this spring.”