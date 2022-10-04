Wealden primary school students invited to design Christmas card for MP

Wealden MP Nusrat Ghani said the design should follow the theme ‘Christmas in Wealden’ or should reflect positive stories and events from the year. The winning design will feature on the MP’s Christmas card, which will be delivered to hundreds of people across Wealden and nationwide, including the Prime Minister.

The drawings can use any medium – such as pencil, crayon, or paint – and should be completed to an A4 size in either portrait or landscape. The design must be an original piece of work completed entirely by the pupil.

Please post all entries to Nusrat Ghani MP, House of Commons, London, SW1A 0AA and ensure that every submission has the child’s full name, school and class or year group written on the back. The closing date is Monday, October 31.

Wealden MP Nus Ghani

The MP said: “The Christmas card competition has been a highlight of my seasonal activities since its first launch in 2015 and I hope that it will bring a little early Christmas cheer to Wealden pupils. The winning design will be featured on the front of my Christmas card this year, and two shortlisted entries will also appear on the back.

"I am always impressed by the quality and creativity of the entries and the bar is set high following last year’s winning designs from High Hurstwood Primary School, St Michael’s Primary School in Withyham and Hailsham’s Grovelands Community Primary School.”

