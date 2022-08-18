Wealden residents asked to take part in council reformation survey

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ninfield citizens are being asked to complete an online survey on whether they feel their parish council area be moved to the governance of Rother District Council.

The consolation was initiated by Ninfield Parish Council in August 2020 – who requested for a Principal Area Boundary Review be undertaken by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England.

The target audience for the surveys are Wealden residents, town and parish councils and key stakeholders.

Framfield residents are also being asked to take part in a consultation – as the villages’ parish council considers reducing the number of councillors on its board from 11 to 9.

Both consultations opened on Monday (August 18) and will run until September 16.

They can be taken online or via a written form and then posted.