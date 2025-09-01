West Sussex WI group member raises hundred for charity

Carol Lewis, Sheila Clarke and Jacqui Ridge from Rustington WI

A member of Rustington WI is the driving force behind the local collections for motor neurone disease and is busy collecting pennies that really add up.

Liz Biddle from the group said: “Anyone who has witnessed a person with motor neurone disease knows full well what an unkind disease it is: the way it takes your life is truly heart-breaking. Sheila Clarke, from Rustington WI, has first-hand knowledge of this, having lost a close friend a few years ago.”

Sheila remembers: “When Rob Burrows, a talented rugby player was struck down with MND, more people became aware of this devastating illness. A few of us decided we wanted to help raise some small donations. My friends Jacqui Ridge and Carol Lewis, also from our lovely Rustington WI, wanted to help too and we persuaded the Melodian Choir last year to support MND. Funds from their splendid Christmas concert made a healthy donation.”

Sheila continues to raise money for MND – £1224 so far – despite some health issues. She recently held an afternoon tea and cake event at her home over two days which raised £390, no mean feat at aged 81!

Sheila has also received a Medal League of Mercy for her fundraising for MacMillan and also raised money for a defibrillator to raise awareness of cardiac arrest in young people.

Sheila is available to talk to anyone who would like to know more about MND and to work with anyone who has ideas for fundraising. She can be contacted via Rustington WI.