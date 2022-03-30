Willingdon Beaver Scouts spend their pocket money on foodbank supplies

Youngsters from 2nd Willingdon Beaver Scouts have recently fulfilled their promise to ‘be kind’ by raising money to buy supplies for Eastbourne Foodbank.

The children earned their money by doing chores like gardening and cleaning, or challenges like a sponsored silence and 10k hike.

Group leader Paula Reed said, “Being a Beaver Scout is about exploring who you are and what you stand for. Where possible we like to show our children that their actions really can make a difference to the community they live in.

“After Easter we are lucky enough to be visiting the foodbank, so the children can see first-hand what happens to their donations.”

Eastbourne Foodbank supports more than 7,000 of the area’s children who live in poverty and the donation from 2nd Willingdon Beaver Scouts will help support children less fortunate than themselves.

To learn more about supporting Eastbourne Foodbank go to www.eastbourne.foodbank.org.uk.

