Wing Walk: Thrill-seeking Worthing dad takes to the sky for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice

Dave Munn with his daughter Dani when she was pregnant in 2015

Dave Munn is raising money for Chestnut Tree House children's hospice, which supported his daughter Dani through her pregnancy and after her baby Violet was born sleeping.

Dave will be strapped to a plane at breathtaking speeds up to 130mph and will enjoy stunning views as he is flown from Headcorn Aerodrome in Kent on Sunday, August 21, at 10am.

He said: "I’ve always wanted to do a wing walk and this is the perfect opportunity to give back to Chestnut Tree House, after all they have done for Violet and our family.

"A few years ago, I found out my daughter was expecting my first grandchild. I was so excited for the big day when I would become Pops! I dreamed about the things we would see and do together. I was looking forward to holding her hand and giving her cuddles. Finally the big day came for my grandaughter to arrive in to this world.

"All those dreams were abrubtly shattered when Violet died being born. I couldn't comprehend what had happened to both Violet and my daughter. This amazing charity were there for my daughter and her partner and helped them accept and ease the pain of what had happened and have continued to do so even now."

Dani Munn found out she was pregnant in 2015 and she was excited to be a first-time mum.

She said: "I couldn’t help but buy baby items. I would dream of our first home, the gender of our child, if we'd be early or late. I was due just after new year, such an exciting time to expect a baby.”

At her 12-week scan, concerns were raised as Violet’s nuchal fold, at the back of her neck, measured abnormally high.

Dani said: "I was sent for further testing and at six months, it was confirmed that Violet had severe complications that were drastically restricting the growth of her rib cage. We were told that she would never be able to breathe and that she had a five per cent chance of survival.

"I remember sitting in the consultant's chair. Time stood still. I forgot to breathe. The air was taken right out of my lungs and my world swept from beneath my feet. The consultants advised that I should end the pregnancy as Violet should have been an early miscarriage – but she was a fighter.”

At this difficult time, the family was introduced to Chestnut Tree House. The team offered support at hospital appointments and help with transport, as well as introducing the family to the bereavement suite.

At 34 weeks, on November 9, 2015, at 1.19am, Violet Nora Denholm-Munn was born sleeping. The family took her to Chestnut Tree House, where they spent three precious days with her before they said goodbye.

Dani said: "Those three days were a blessing that I have always been so grateful for. We spent the time at Chestnut Tree House, they fed and gave us somewhere to sleep so we could be close to Violet. We were able to spend time with our daughter and they helped us take prints of her hands and feet, arrange a funeral, and the team was there 24/7 to care for us.

"Even now, years later, we go back to their memory garden and take a quiet moment to remember our daughter. Twice a year they also open their doors for bereaved families to come and remember their children together.

"Without this beautiful charity, we would not have had half the support we did. They will always have a special place in our hearts. I just want to say a big thank you to my Dad for remembering his granddaughter so beautifully.”

Dave has set a target of £1,000 and has so far raised £805. To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/dave-munn2