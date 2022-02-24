Withnail and I auction: Film set items sell for four times their estimation in Billinghurst

Items from the Withnail and I film set have sold at auction in Billinghurst for more than £250,000.

The collection from the British black comedy were for more then four times it low estimate, with the proceeds benefiting UK charities.

The film, set in 1969, follows two unemployed actors – played by Richard E Grant and Paul McGann – as they decide they need a holiday and borrow the cottage owned by Withnail's eccentric Uncle Monty, played by Richard Griffiths.

Uncle Monty's luxurious house in Chelsea was in fact the home of Professor Bernard Nevill and the scenes were filmed in his living room.

Auction house Bellmans was able to offer the furniture and works of art from this film location as part of the auction of his estate.

Will Pasfield, auctioneer for the sale, said: "I am thrilled that all the lots sold so well and that we had a packed room and lots of new bidders online. It was interesting to see that buyers did not just bid on items that were clearly recognisable from the film, but also other furniture and works of art.

"It shows what an amazing eye Professor Nevill had and while he saved so many pieces from certain destruction in the past, the auction has helped to find new homes for all of them."

The Trustees and Executors of the estate have confirmed that all the proceeds from the sale will be donated for a good cause to UK registered charities in loving memory of Bernard Nevill.