'World's greatest living explorer' Sir Ralph Fiennes visits Christ's Hospital
Sir Ranulph – named by the Guinness Book of Records as ‘the world’s greatest living explorer’ – was invited to the school as guest speaker to mark the 350th anniversary of the Royal Mathematical Society at Christ’s Hospital.
Seventy-nine-year-old Sir Ranulph is the first and only person to circumnavigate both the North and South Pole; the first to cross the Antarctic and Arctic Ocean; the first to circumnavigate the world along its polar axis; and the first to walk across Antarctica, unsupported; and he also discovered the lost city of Iram in Oman.
In his talk to Christ’s Hospital students, Sir Ranulph spoke self-deprecatingly and with humour about failing his A levels at Eton, serving in the British Army for eight years, and getting kicked out of the SAS. It was after this that he started undertaking his record-breaking expeditions which were masterminded by his wife and childhood sweetheart Ginny.
Students also had an opportunity to ask Sir Ranulph questions and later described his speech as ‘truly inspiring’ and ‘a rollercoaster ride of adventure stories and life lessons.’
Christ’s Hospital headteacher Simon Reid said: “We are absolutely delighted that Sir Ranulph Fiennes was able to visit our school and speak to our students to mark the 350th anniversary of the Royal Mathematical School at Christ’s Hospital. I have no doubt his inspiring talk will be remembered by students and staff alike for years to come.”