More than £10,000 has been spent to transform a popular basketball court in Worthing.

Funded by Worthing Borough Council and Sport England, West Park basketball court has been transformed with an eye-catching makeover, which took 13-months to complete.

The court now features full-size markings for the 5x5 format and the 3x3 game and comes as part of Basketball England’s Project Swish campaign.

The court was officially opened on Saturday (July 22), by The Friends of West Park, Worthing Thunder head coach Zaire Taylor and project founder John Hobbs.

John used to play on the court as a teenager and, after returning last summer, found the court to be in a state of disrepair.

He said: “I’m so happy that we now have a fantastic basketball court that can hopefully inspire the next generation of basketball players in Worthing.

“I remember spending countless hours playing on these courts as a teenager and they were some of the most memorable times of my life, so hopefully now, kids can create their own memories whilst playing a fun sport.”

More than 40 people attended the launch, organised by John and Basketball England. Zaire held a coaching session, and Project Swish goodie bags were given out to all who participated.

Zaire said: “I’m thrilled and excited to be part of the opening of one of Worthing’s most popular basketball courts and one that I have been on many times before.

“It’s great to see so many kids taking advantage of this space and play a wonderful sport which is what we at Worthing Thunder get so much enjoyment out of: encouraging kids to play the sport of basketball.”

The Project Swish initiative has a goal to put thousands of basketball nets on outdoor hoops across the country and improve courts that are

in a state of disrepair.

Peter Griffiths, head of participation with Basketball England, said: “It has been great to bring everyone together through our Project Swish campaign to upgrade this facility and provide something beautiful, accessible and sustainable for the local basketball family to get the most out of.

“We hope it brings even greater opportunity and encouragement for people to play the game outdoors and to really embrace and cherish it as a community asset.”

Designed by Gareth Roberts of Project in the Paint, based in Essex, the court pays tribute to National Basketball League side Worthing Thunder, who play their home games next to West Park at Worthing Leisure Centre.

The court incorporates abstracted thunderstorm weather elements as well as references to the coastal location of Worthing, all incorporating the Thunder’s official team colours.

Gareth said: “To create a basketball court is one thing, but to see the creation in real life with the Thunder colours chosen, it’s great and the court looks so vibrant and inviting.

“I hope the people of Worthing enjoy this court and it’s great to see so many people enjoying it.”

Along with the transformation of West Park, exciting plans have begun to renovate the basketball courts at Homefield Park and Lyons Farm.

Councillor Vicki Wells, member for environment at Worthing Borough Council, said: “I’m absolutely delighted that over 40 people have come and joined in to unveil and open this incredible basketball court in Worthing.

“I’m delighted on so many levels because we’ve had kids just turn up with their basketballs and join in, be aware that this event was happening and now they can take advantage of a brand new court that was in need of repair before the work here started.

“It’s well-known and today it’s been proven that sport is so important, especially for youngsters. Sport is key to good wellbeing, good mental health and basketball is such a thrilling and exciting sport to take up and enjoy.

“I’m thrilled as well that this court is the benchmark to two other basketball courts lined up in Worthing that need transforming and it’s crucial for our community that those courts get done too.”

