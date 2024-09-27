Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Video footage shows a road near Worthing seafront was badly flooded after heavy rainfall this week.

Neal Cheetham posted the video on Facebook on Thursday (September 26) – when a Met Office yellow warning for rain was in place.

The Met Office correctly predicted that heavy rain ‘will bring the potential for some flooding and disruption to transport’. Multiple road closures were in place in Sussex this morning – with photos showing a tree on top of a car and a van in Sompting.

Roads in and around Worthing were among those affected in recent days.

Mr Cheetham’s video showed multiple vehicles, including a Stagecoach bus, cautiously passing through the deep water.

In response, another resident commented: “I'm just round the corner from there in Church Walk. My garden was flooded. It's drained away now.”

Another person added: “The drains are all blocked, all needs to be cleaned. I drove through so many floods this morning.”

A number of Facebook users noted the fact that the road near Worthing seafront is notorious for flooding when heavy rainfall occurs.

One person wrote: “Used to flood there all the time in the 70s. Supposed to have been sorted out.”

Meanwhile, The Environment Agency has revealed which areas of Sussex are prone to flooding after heavy rainfall in recent weeks. The government agency has issued four flood alerts in the county – which indicate that ‘flooding is possible’ and residents should ‘be prepared’. Click here to read more.

After brief respite, more wind and rain is forecast in the UK next week.

Some light rain has been forecast for some parts of Sussex (more likely in East Sussex) on Saturday but this will change to sunny intervals in the afternoon, according to the Met Office.

The rain will return, and become more widespread once again, on Sunday. There is a yellow wind warning for southwest England and Wales on Sunday but the South East is not affected.

There will be more light showers on Monday morning – but will become ‘overcast’, the Met Office said. There could be sunny intervals in parts of the county. See the full forecast here.