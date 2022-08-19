Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff at Superstar Arts, in South Street, Tarring, took to social media to inform customers of the ‘devastating damage’.

The Facebook post on Thursday afternoon (August 19) read: “Our lovely little charity shop has been flooded and it has caused devastating damage.

"Everything is ruined – stock, flooring, ceiling, walls and lots of our Superstar products.

The charity was founded in 2012 to ‘create new and exciting opportunities’ for people with learning disabilities. Photo: Facebook / Superstar Arts

"It will be weeks before we are up and running again.

"We are all very sad especially our Superstars that work in the shop everyday.”

According to its website, Superstar Arts is a registered charity, ‘committed to delivering high quality, meaningful creative projects’ for young people and adults with learning disabilities.

It was founded in 2012 to ‘create new and exciting opportunities’ for people with learning disabilities, at a time when services were ‘going through a process of renewal and change’.

The charity shop said 'everything is ruined', including stock, flooring, ceiling, walls and 'lots of our Superstar products'. Photo: Facebook / Superstar Arts

The charity shop said 'it will be weeks before we are up and running again'. Photo: Facebook / Superstar Arts