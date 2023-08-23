A new cocktail bar opened in the heart of Worthing this summer – and now we’re taking a peek behind the velvet curtains.

Heartbreaker is located in the space formerly occupied by Rocking Horse cocktail bar in The Broadway, Brighton Road, which shut down when the owner retired earlier this year.

It is the 'big sister' to Manuka, the popular bar in Portland Road which was started by entrepreneur Ben Thompson five years ago.

Ben, who is also the drummer for Two Door Cinema Club, said Heartbreaker is a ‘a slightly more mature’ venue.

Ben, who previously owned Jungle nightclub, has worked with some of the people who designed and built Soho Houses and the Hoxton hotel to bring his high-end design for the bar to life.

It has a dark wood, brass and red velvet aesthetic, with little details such as the bespoke upholstery having been created by graphic designers. Ben said the ‘attention to detail’ is everywhere, even down to the toilet cubicles.

1 . Heartbreaker Heartbreaker is a new cocktail bar in the heart of Worthing. It is a sister bar to Manuka. Photo: Ben Thompson

