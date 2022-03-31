Launched by social enterprise ICENI Mastermind CIC, artist Ed Chapman's unique work will measure an impressive 6’ x 4’ and celebrates a man who is an inspiration to us all – President Zelensky.

All the money raised will support the delivery of ‘intelligent conversation events’ to students aged 16 – 18 in Crawley. These are designed to discover and develop the skills and characteristics that will help young people thrive in their studies, future careers and personal lives.

These skills include critical and creative thinking, mental fitness and resilience as well as emotional intelligence, social skills and developing a growth mindset.

Founder of ICENI Mastermind Jon Crocker said:“What we are offering is training in skills that employers are seeking. They are transferable and applicable to all different types of work. Having these skills is a part of the levelling up process and we want students in Crawley to be a part of this.

“The events exercise the brain, using different ways of thinking, sharing opinions and developing skills that boost self-confidence and self-belief.

We are taking bookings now in Crawley for our next phase of events in September 2022 and we really hope local people and community-minded businesses will join us and take positive steps to improve their children’s prospects.”

This project depends on the support and funding of local communities and ICENI Mastermind’s goal is to boost Crawley students’ belief in their ability to take control of their futures.

ICENI Mastermind Stuart Johnston said: “We would welcome enquiries from schools in Crawley interested in enrolling students for these events. We hope that the local community will support this venture by donating and having the chance to win the mosaic in our prize draw on the 18th of April.”

This can be done via our Crowdfunder page here: https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/unique-zelensky-mosaic-to-help-students-level-up

Further details about ICENI Mastermind including how to participate can be found on the website icenimastermind.org or by email to [email protected]

