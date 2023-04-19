Edit Account-Sign Out
Person dies after being hit by a train at Gatwick Airport; police launch investigation

An investigation is underway after a person was hit by a train at Gatwick Airport.

By Sam Morton
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:33 BST

British Transport Police (BTP) said officers were called to Gatwick Airport station just after 11.30am on Wednesday (April 19), following ‘reports of a casualty on the tracks’.

"Paramedics also attended however sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene,” a BTP spokesperson said.

"Officers are now working to identify the person and establish the full circumstances behind their death.”

Network Rail said ‘major disruption’ is expected until ‘the end of the day’.Network Rail said ‘major disruption’ is expected until ‘the end of the day’.
Network Rail said ‘major disruption’ is expected until ‘the end of the day’.

The incident was reported by Southern Rail at 11.45am.

A statement on Twitter read: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Three Bridges and Horley.

"All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident."

As of 3.30pm, the line had reopened, with trains now able to run between Three Bridges and Horley in both directions.

However, Network Rail said ‘major disruption’ is expected until ‘the end of the day’.

Some late-running trains may be revised to call at fewer stations en route, so you are advised to check station screens and listen to announcements when travelling. Click here to read more.

A Network Rail spokesperson added: “If you’ve been affected by what happened on the network today, there is always someone to talk to. You can contact the Samaritans on 116 123 from any phone for a confidential chat.”

