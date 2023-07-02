The railway line was closed after a major incident near Gatwick Airport last night (Saturday, July 1).

Southern Rail, in a post on social media at 9.30pm, wrote: “It is with great sadness that we report a person has been hit by a train between Purley and Gatwick Airport.

“All lines are blocked between these stations whilst the emergency services work to deal with this incident.”

No services were able to run between these stations for several hours. People were asked to delay travelling or ‘consider using an alternative route’. Journey times were extended by more than an hour.

The railway line was closed after someone was involved in a collision with a train near Gatwick Airport. Photo: Sussex World / stock image

In an update shortly after 12am, Thameslink wrote: “Lines have now reopened and services are able to move through the area. We hope to be able to run last services however these will be severely delayed.”

Southern said services were ‘returning to normal’ by 2.30am ‘following this tragic incident’.

A spokesperson added: “We work closely with [the] Samaritans and support the work they do. If you or someone close to you has been affected by this or any incident, there is always someone to talk to.

“Contact Samaritans on 116 123 free at any time, on any phone. Help and advice is only a phone call away.”