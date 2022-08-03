Person treated for smoke inhalation following Eastbourne town centre fire

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was called at 3.09pm today (Wednesday, August 3) to attend a residential property in Hyde Gardens following reports of a kitchen fire.
A fire service spokesperson added: “Firefighters from Eastbourne attended. The fire was out on arrival.
"One person was handed over into the care of South East Coast Ambulance Service after suffering from smoke inhalation.”
The source of the blaze was a pan left on a stove, according to ESFRS.
South East Coast Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.