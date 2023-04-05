Pictures: Fire breaks out in Eastbourne park
A fire broke out in the open in a park in Eastbourne yesterday (Tuesday, April 4).
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was called to the blaze in Shinewater Park by Larkspur Drive at 5.08pm.
A Land Rover fire service vehicle was called to help with the incident along with at least four firefighters from the service, according to an eye-witness.
The fire service added: “We used wildfire beaters and flexi packs to put the fire out.”
ESFRS said it believes the blaze in Upperton Road was deliberate.
