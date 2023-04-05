Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
1 hour ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
5 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
6 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
6 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
6 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’

Pictures: Fire breaks out in Eastbourne park

A fire broke out in the open in a park in Eastbourne yesterday (Tuesday, April 4).

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 11:32 BST

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (ESFRS) said it was called to the blaze in Shinewater Park by Larkspur Drive at 5.08pm.

A Land Rover fire service vehicle was called to help with the incident along with at least four firefighters from the service, according to an eye-witness.

The fire service added: “We used wildfire beaters and flexi packs to put the fire out.”

Firefighters were also called to an unrelated blaze in Upperton Road late on Monday, April 3.

ESFRS said it believes the blaze in Upperton Road was deliberate.

READ THIS:

Here are the top 12 restaurants in Eastbourne, according to Tripadvisor

Pictures: Warning following cliff fall in East Sussex

Here are the Sussex beaches to visit at the Easter weekend – and the one to avoid

Fire in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne

1. Fire in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne

Fire in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Fire in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne

2. Fire in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne

Fire in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Fire in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne

3. Fire in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne

Fire in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Fire in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne

4. Fire in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne

Fire in Shinewater Park, Eastbourne Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
FireLand RoverSussex