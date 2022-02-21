Police continue to investigate cause of Burgess Hill fire that killed two

Sussex Police said they are still investigating a fire that killed two elderly people in Burgess Hill on Sunday (February 20).

By Lawrence Smith
Monday, 21st February 2022, 3:32 pm

A police spokesperson said: “Police officers remain at the scene with the fire service as the investigation continues into the cause of the fire.”

On Sunday Sussex Police confirmed that emergency services responded to a house fire in Theobalds Road shortly after midnight.

They said police attended to support the fire service, and said two people – a man and a woman in their 70s – were found dead at the scene.

Sussex Police said two people died in a fire in Burgess Hill on Sunday (February 20). Picture: Eddie Micthell.

