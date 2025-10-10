Bognor and Littlehampon MP welcomes her party’s ‘renewed focus’

MP Alison Griffiths has welcome the Conservative Party’s ‘renewed focus on enterprise, growth and opportunity’ following its annual conference.

The Conservative MP for Bognor Regis & Littlehampton said the plans outlined by party leader Kemi Badenoch and Shadow Business & Trade Secretary Andrew Griffith, MP for Arundel & South Downs, would involve getting behind ‘the people who create jobs and take personal risk to drive growth’, cutting red tape for small businesses, and introducing a new customer-ratings system for HMRC.

She added: “This is exactly the kind of practical, pro-growth action that local businesses in Bognor Regis and Littlehampton have been calling for. Kemi is right to say that we must back the workers, builders, and entrepreneurs who make this country tick. When we make it easier for small firms to start, hire, and grow, we strengthen every part of our economy.

“We have incredible entrepreneurs here in West Sussex, from our excellent hospitality and tourism venues to small firms and manufacturers based around both Bognor Regis’ and Littlehampton’s enterprise hubs. They don’t want subsidies or slogans, they want a fair system that rewards hard work and lets them get on with it.

Bognor Regis & Littlehampton MP Alison Griffiths

“And I’m delighted by the plans for enterprise education in every school and college. That’s how we inspire the next generation of business owners, right here in our coastal towns.”

The MP added the removal of the Family Business Tax would ‘make a real difference for long-established local employers’ and that business-friendly reforms would go hand-in-hand with measures to bring energy prices down and protect jobs.

She said safer streets and stronger communities were also central to the ‘pro-growth vision’, with 10,000 extra police officers, new hotspot policing in problem areas, and a zero-tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour all planned.

“It’s about common sense and confidence,” she added. “People want a government that lives within its means, supports those who work hard, and puts our country on a stable footing for the future.”